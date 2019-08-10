Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,611 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $11,786,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $7,838,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 370.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 607,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 478,620 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,629,000 after purchasing an additional 245,013 shares during the period. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UA shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

