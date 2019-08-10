Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UA. ValuEngine cut Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 20,561 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 800,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after buying an additional 50,494 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UA traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $18.15. 3,076,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 0.96. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.36.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

