Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,250 at Credit Suisse Group

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ULE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,820 ($23.78) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Numis Securities began coverage on Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an add rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price objective for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and gave the company an add rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,823.38 ($23.83).

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

Ultra Electronics stock traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,148 ($28.07). 209,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,783.98. Ultra Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,074 ($27.10).

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 52.50 ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 50 ($0.65) by GBX 2.50 ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Electronics will post 12158.9997353 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Ultra Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 1.19%.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.