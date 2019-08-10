UEX (TSE:UEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.14

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 316500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, Eight Capital cut their price target on UEX from C$0.50 to C$0.45 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 million and a PE ratio of -6.67.

UEX (TSE:UEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UEX Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About UEX (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and cobalt properties in Canada. The company holds mineral property interests in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. It primarily focuses on the Christie Lake project, the Horseshoe-Raven project, the Shea Creek project, and the West Bear project.

