UBS Group Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $605.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group to $605.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $476.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 price objective on TransDigm Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $511.82.

TDG opened at $544.73 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $307.36 and a 12-month high of $555.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $492.94. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.11% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $30.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director John Staer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.67, for a total value of $1,161,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $785,756.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.09, for a total value of $8,115,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,666 shares of company stock valued at $22,159,136 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 22.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 42,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 206.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

