UBS Group Begins Coverage on Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $23.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $220,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret K. Dorman purchased 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $124,852.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 121,450 shares of company stock worth $1,956,423.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,495,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,636,000 after acquiring an additional 26,408 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 19.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,629,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,117 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,279,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,777,000 after purchasing an additional 513,255 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 32.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,416,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,807,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,856,000 after purchasing an additional 199,713 shares in the last quarter.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

