Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $106.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.50.

Shares of UBNT traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.95. 832,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,361. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ubiquiti Networks has a 12-month low of $79.99 and a 12-month high of $174.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.94.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $286.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. Ubiquiti Networks had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 152.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 700.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 31.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

