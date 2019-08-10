Uber Technologies’ (UBER) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $52.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.90.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.05. 34,978,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,605,145. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.28.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

