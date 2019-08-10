U and I Group (LON:UAI) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of U and I Group (LON:UAI) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of U and I Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of UAI traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 139 ($1.82). 51,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,009. U and I Group has a 52-week low of GBX 126.80 ($1.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 236.50 ($3.09). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 139.15. The firm has a market cap of $174.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from U and I Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. U and I Group’s payout ratio is 1.58%.

About U and I Group

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

