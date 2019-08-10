Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Tyson Foods worth $88,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $39,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $374,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Tyson Foods by 24.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 155,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Douglas Wayne Ramsey sold 21,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $1,731,167.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,532 shares of company stock worth $11,238,896 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Standpoint Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.94.

Shares of TSN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.37. 2,033,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,193. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

