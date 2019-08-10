Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

TYME traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. 571,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,652. Tyme Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18.

In other Tyme Technologies news, Director David Carberry purchased 30,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,450 and have sold 120,000 shares valued at $136,900. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

