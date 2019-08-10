Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.20), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 5.74%.

Shares of TWIN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 82,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,686. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $26.94. The company has a market cap of $154.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 606.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWIN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twin Disc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.