Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.20), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 5.74%.
Shares of TWIN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 82,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,686. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $26.94. The company has a market cap of $154.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 606.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Twin Disc
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.