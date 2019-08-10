TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TVA.B opened at C$1.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. TVA Group has a 1 year low of C$1.31 and a 1 year high of C$3.00.

TVA Group Company Profile

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

