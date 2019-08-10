Tuttle Tactical Management Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tuttle Tactical Management raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.52. 8,149,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,699,157. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $220.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

