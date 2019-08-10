Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tutor Perini updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.

TPC stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 3,237,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,932. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.87. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $21.35.

TPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tutor Perini from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $665,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $330,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,594,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,357,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,200. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

