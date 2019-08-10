TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $633.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 566.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $70,000.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

