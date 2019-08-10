Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 6,368 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.2% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $138.52 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.61.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $540,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

