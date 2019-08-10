Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,478 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 202,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 80,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 182,487 shares in the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T remained flat at $$34.54 during midday trading on Friday. 21,611,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,279,116. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.54. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $248.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.72.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

