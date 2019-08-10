Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Stock Price Up 15.7% Following Strong Earnings

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)’s share price rose 15.7% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $27.64 and last traded at $25.82, approximately 240,866 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 110,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.70. Triple-S Management had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $878.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 0.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 575.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.08 million, a P/E ratio of -17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

