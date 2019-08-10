Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Stock Price Up 15.7% Following Strong Earnings

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)’s share price rose 15.7% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $27.64 and last traded at $25.82, approximately 240,866 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 110,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.
The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.70. Triple-S Management had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $878.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.
GTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.08 million, a P/E ratio of -17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29.
About Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS)
Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.
