Tripio Hits One Day Volume of $2.31 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Tripio has a total market cap of $10.11 million and $2.31 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, HADAX and OKEx. During the last week, Tripio has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00261411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.01244161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00020304 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00093680 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000456 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,665,070,012 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.