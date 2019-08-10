Triodos Investment Management BV Sells 25,000 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Triodos Investment Management BV lessened its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. First Solar makes up approximately 2.0% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.13% of First Solar worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Solar by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,800,000 after purchasing an additional 42,066 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,458 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 14.2% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $490,336.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,036.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,800 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $112,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,155 shares of company stock worth $5,765,855 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 839,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,643. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.43. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of First Solar to $66.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

