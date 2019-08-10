Triodos Investment Management BV Purchases 1,100 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,150 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 3.6% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY raised its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 1,458 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Adobe by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,777,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,724 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $313.11. The company has a market capitalization of $140.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.69.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

