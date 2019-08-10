Triodos Investment Management BV Has $2.44 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Triodos Investment Management BV lessened its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,980,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,245,605,000 after purchasing an additional 216,173 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,059,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $734,008,000 after buying an additional 2,735,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,741,000 after buying an additional 131,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,242,000 after buying an additional 276,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,113,000 after buying an additional 93,024 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $729,747.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $337,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,367 shares of company stock valued at $13,521,049. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

NYSE RMD traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $131.40. The company had a trading volume of 482,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.94. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.64 and a 52-week high of $133.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.56 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 15.52%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.66%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

