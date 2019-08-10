Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $22,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 34.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 5,300 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 6,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $254,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,470.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,230 shares of company stock worth $1,551,488. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Trimble stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.26. 1,185,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,614. Trimble Inc has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

