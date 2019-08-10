Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) Price Target Cut to C$13.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities cut Tricon Capital Group from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Tricon Capital Group alerts:

TCN traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.93. 544,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,552. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.08. Tricon Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$9.33 and a 52-week high of C$11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$77.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tricon Capital Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tricon Capital Group

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.