Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:TCDA traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.02. 295,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,804. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Tricida has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCDA shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

In other Tricida news, insider Claire Lockey sold 40,401 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $1,498,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Alpern sold 3,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,126 shares of company stock worth $3,218,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

