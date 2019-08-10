Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports.

TRVN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 549,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the first quarter worth $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth $264,000. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Trevena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

