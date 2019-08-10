Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) was down 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.33, approximately 24,985,022 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 15,297,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIG shares. ValuEngine raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Transocean in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.16.

Get Transocean alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Howard E. Davis purchased 98,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $622,611.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 127,349 shares of company stock valued at $780,317 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth $46,425,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Transocean by 5,240.6% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,507,196 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $28,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,313,110 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $78,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Transocean by 16.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,422,618 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $53,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,814 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,552,000 after purchasing an additional 959,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.