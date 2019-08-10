Traid Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (TRAID)

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Traid coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, Traid has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Traid has a market capitalization of $8,350.00 and $6.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Traid alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 98.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Traid Coin Profile

Traid is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 41,490,820 coins and its circulating supply is 18,550,820 coins. The official website for Traid is www.traid.tv. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform. Traid’s official message board is www.traid.tv/blog.

Buying and Selling Traid

Traid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Traid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.