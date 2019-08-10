Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $206.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Trade Desk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trade Desk to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $213.24.

Shares of TTD traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,485,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,006. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.72. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $102.35 and a 1 year high of $289.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.26 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan Vobejda sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total transaction of $88,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,948. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 1,114 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $226,231.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,833 shares of company stock worth $33,746,371 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 213.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $3,145,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in Trade Desk by 8,343.9% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 19,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

