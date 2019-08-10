Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $250.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trade Desk to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities downgraded Trade Desk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Trade Desk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.24.

Trade Desk stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.94. 3,485,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.28. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $289.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.56, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $226,231.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,833 shares of company stock worth $33,746,371. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 213.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $3,145,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $1,476,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 8,343.9% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 19,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

