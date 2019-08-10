TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Canaccord Genuity

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of TPIC stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 716,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,398. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.78 million, a P/E ratio of 246.75 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.33. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $330.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Bransfield acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,680.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Lockard acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $107,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,953,287.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,400 shares of company stock valued at $342,282. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $18,514,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,949,000. Triodos Investment Management BV purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,944,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,601,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

