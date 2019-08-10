TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $330.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TPI Composites updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.23–0.18 EPS.

Shares of TPIC traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.74. 716,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $32.74.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Stephen Bransfield acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,680.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Lockard acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 277,284 shares in the company, valued at $5,953,287.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 15,400 shares of company stock valued at $342,282. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

