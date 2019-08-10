TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,398. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $883.78 million, a P/E ratio of 246.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $32.74.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $330.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Lockard bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $107,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,953,287.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Bransfield bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at $528,680.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,400 shares of company stock worth $342,282. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.