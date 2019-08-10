Total SA (EPA:FP) Receives €59.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Total SA (EPA:FP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €59.53 ($69.22).

FP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

EPA:FP traded down €0.42 ($0.49) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €43.49 ($50.57). The company had a trading volume of 4,907,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a 52 week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52 week high of €49.33 ($57.36). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €48.13.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

