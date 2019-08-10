Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 78,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $2,087,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.15.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.78. 6,527,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,788,650. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.02. The company has a market capitalization of $289.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $78.49 and a one year high of $121.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $3,854,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,132,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,623 shares of company stock valued at $22,487,930. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

