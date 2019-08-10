Titan Coin Price Tops $0.0006 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $484,181.00 and $34.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00009856 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003589 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000092 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000266 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (TTN) is a coin. It launched on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 895,085,778 coins and its circulating supply is 850,080,708 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

