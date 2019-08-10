Time New Bank 24 Hour Volume Hits $212,496.00 (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, OTCBTC, Binance and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $9.00 million and $212,496.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00261411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.91 or 0.01248653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00020212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00093670 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank’s launch date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,764,277,210 tokens. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Huobi, Hotbit, C2CX, BigONE, Binance, DragonEX, Ethfinex, CoinBene, OKEx and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.