Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04), reports. The company had revenue of C$24.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.20 million.

TF traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27, a quick ratio of 128.85 and a current ratio of 133.16. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$8.50 and a one year high of C$9.77. The stock has a market cap of $793.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is presently 102.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TF. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.20 to C$10.23 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.25 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.85.

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

