THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. THL Credit had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%.

NASDAQ TCRD opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. THL Credit has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.06.

TCRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Securities lowered their target price on shares of THL Credit from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

