Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $214.58 million during the quarter.

TPRE stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 412,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.07. Third Point Reinsurance has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 369.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 787.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

