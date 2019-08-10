Thingschain (TIC) Market Capitalization Achieves $16,488.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 23.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Thingschain has a market cap of $16,488.00 and approximately $10,365.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00026703 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002659 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00135081 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000735 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003684 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00038518 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000458 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

