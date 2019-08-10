TheStreet Upgrades Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) to B

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered Global Water Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

GWRS stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.78. 11,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $245.47 million and a PE ratio of 78.53.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Global Water Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 182,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global Water Resources by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Water Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Water Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

