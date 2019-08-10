TheStreet Downgrades Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs & Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Computer Programs & Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.05 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.81.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 3,478 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $95,714.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $73,669.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,729,593.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,064 shares of company stock worth $684,310. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 1,716.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 104,663 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 73.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 116,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 49,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.