Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.35 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 5.51%. Thermon Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Thermon Group updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

Shares of THR traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.04. 110,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,090. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $719.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermon Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $72,882.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,527 shares of company stock valued at $355,795. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

