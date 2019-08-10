Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.0-17.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.16 billion.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,402,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,946,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.40. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $25.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.21.

In related news, Director Sol J. Barer purchased 111,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $996,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,159.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $183,519.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,105.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

