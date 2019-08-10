Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Announces Earnings Results

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.01% and a negative net margin of 383.19%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million.

NASDAQ:TTPH traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 760,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,762. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

A number of research firms have commented on TTPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

