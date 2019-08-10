Telstra (ASX:TLS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.01

Telstra Co. Ltd (ASX:TLS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$4.01 ($2.84) and last traded at A$4.00 ($2.83), with a volume of 10255098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$3.99 ($2.83).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion and a PE ratio of 15.31.

Telstra Company Profile (ASX:TLS)

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

