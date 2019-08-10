Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 1,595.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.26%. Tellurian’s quarterly revenue was up 555.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Tellurian stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.12. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TELL. Gabelli assumed coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.