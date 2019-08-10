Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Trading 5.1% Higher

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) shares traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.10, 361,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 237,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telenav in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telenav from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenav in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Get Telenav alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $395.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Telenav had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. The business had revenue of $53.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Telenav Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Telenav news, insider Hassan Wahla sold 10,000 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 5,000 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 224,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,180 shares of company stock worth $2,552,775. 24.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 54,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Telenav by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 20,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Telenav by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Telenav in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Telenav by 1,645.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

About Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.